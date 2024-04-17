This $89 Vibrator Gave Me Multiple Orgasms In Minutes — & I’m Still In Shock

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
One thing about me: I’m a big advocate of clit stimulation.
In fact, one of my very first articles for a major pub (over a decade ago!) was all about demystifying the clitoris. That’s because, while all bodies are different, most people with a clitoris require some attention in this area to reach orgasm, about 37% of us, in fact. Though it was once considered ~elusive~ or reduced to the punchline of a joke, I’m happy to report that the clit is finally getting all the mainstream recognition she deserves.
Case in point: sex toys like the Tracy’s Dog OG 3 Clitoral Sucking Vibrator.
To say previous generations of this toy came with rave reviews would be a wild understatement. In Refinery29’s review of the OG Pro 2, the writer said she nearly blacked out from pleasure. Needless to say, I wondered if the newest model would hold up to such praise.
In short: It did…and then some.
When I opened the box, I was struck by one major difference between the OG 2 and OG 3: While the former featured a vibrator that attached to its clit-sucking device, the latter came with a separate vibrating wand and clit-stimulator.
Each of these two components (which, by the way, are made of medical-grade silicone and are 100% waterproof) have their own motor, so you can use them individually. Or, you can attach the bendable wand to the bulbous clit-sucking toy, for dual stimulation. That means the OG 3 functions as multiple toys in one, all for less than $100 — talk about plenty of bang for your buck.
The OG 3 charged up in a flash, promising over an hour of battery life…which I quickly discovered was way more than enough time. I familiarized myself with the settings (there are 10 levels of intensity in total), and then dove right in. I’d read in reviews that previous OG models delivered orgasms in record timing. In order to really put this to the test, I plopped on my bed and went to town without any kind of warm-up — neither a sexy thought nor steamy romance chapter to kick things off. While this isn’t something I’d normally recommend (foreplay is key, after all!), it did allow me to experience the sheer power of the OG 3.
Friends, admittedly, I was skeptical. But when I tell you I went from 0 to orgasm in less than a minute, I’m not even slightly exaggerating. I was actually in shock — both by the intensity of my climax, and the fact that it happened while I was on the lowest setting.
It’s worth noting that once you get past some of the more gentle settings, it feels a little less like a sucking sensation and more like a vibrator — which isn’t a bad thing, especially if you prefer something with a little more power.
After taking a slight breather, both to let my surprise and sensitivity subside, I went back in for round two. This time, I flipped through the various vibration patterns and intensities like I was browsing a playlist, discovering which ones I preferred to skip, and which ones really got me going. Once I locked into that just right rhythm, I found myself careening towards a second toe-curling, sheet-clutching orgasm.
It’s worth noting that once you get past some of the more gentle settings, it feels a little less like a sucking sensation and more like a vibrator — which isn’t a bad thing, especially if you prefer something with a little more power. What’s also great is, because the device encircles the clit rather than applying direct pressure, it can be ideal for anyone who tends to get overstimulated quickly.
One of the things I also love about the Tracy’s Dog OG 3 is just how many ways you can personalize it to your pleasure. Everyone’s anatomy and preferences are different — the brand seems to not only recognize that, but also embrace it. They worked with sex therapists and relationship experts to develop the OG 3, even introducing two different shapes of silicone tips, so you can use whichever one fits comfortably on your clit. Fun fact: These interchangeable tips are also awesome for nipple play.
While the brand advertises it as a 2-in-1 toy, I actually consider this more like a 3-in-1. You have your clit stimulator, your vibrating wand, and when you combine them, it becomes a dual-stimulator — truly, it covers all your classic vibrator bases. Whether the wand is attached or working solo, the clit stimulator actually functions as a remote, and you can similarly cycle through the aforementioned 10 different vibration modes. The wand can bend to any shape you please for external or internal stimulation, including to a curve to stroke your G-spot.
What I found really cool about this wand is it features two separate motors — one on either side. Using the remote, you can either turn both sides on, focus on one end, or pivot between the two, a thoughtful design allows the toy to be wildly customizable.
Personally, I don’t love excessive internal vibration — but using the motor on the external side gave me just enough extra zhush for mind-blowing dual stimulation. If you’ve ever experienced the utter bliss of having a partner go down on you while expertly stroking your G-spot — this configuration is calling your name.
If you’ve ever experienced the utter bliss of having a partner go down on you while expertly stroking your G-spot — this configuration is calling your name.
Speaking of partners…the versatility of the OG 3 also lends itself beautifully to partner play. Use the clit stimulator for nipple play, tease with the vibrator, explore each other’s bodies with the wand — the list goes on. As one reviewer wrote: “My partner and I used it the first night and I swear this is the toy if you want the most body chilling intense orgasm! He said it was so easy to use and loved it, I agree on the easy use when using it for myself.”
Talk about a ringing endorsement.
