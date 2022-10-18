ICYMI, earlier this year, I raved about the viral Tracy's Dog OG Sucking Vibrator with an effusive review that spoke to the R29 masses. And with good reason. The thousands of reviews, one more graphic than the next, lived up to their hype. Not only did I black out from pleasure (as promised), but my experience single-handedly replaced any kind of doubts I had about clit-sucking vibrators, which had underwhelmed me at the time (looking at you, Amazon Rose). So, when Tracy's Dog announced it had a new and improved version of its OG, I was skeptical. After all, is it even possible to improve upon perfection? Spoiler alert: You can. Fans of the OG and newbies alike, it's time to hydrate, stretch, and prep for another blackout pleasurable time with Tracy's Dog OG Pro 2. And for an extra perk, R29 readers can get a very special 15% discount with code R2915 from now until November 10.
Despite being new to the game, the OG Pro 2 already boasts a 4.9 rating and over 200 reviews, which are somehow even more outlandish than the OG. Apparently, Tracy's Dog listened to the criticisms from the OG (I literally had none, but apparently people out there are pickier than me!) and added some highly desired features, such as a longer play time (now up to 50 minutes), a handy remote (great for couples or one-handed sessions), and even stronger suction settings. Honestly, I was scared. MORE power? If I'd collapsed from pleasure with the OG, I couldn't fathom what would happen to me this time around. TL;DR: I blacked out from pleasure ... again.
“
Better than the first! And the first version could probably solve world peace.
Jacqulynne Hoover, TRACY'S DOG REVIEWER
”
If you think that gif looks good, experiencing the real thing is something else. Though I've become a pro at using my OG, I knew I'd need to prep for this upgraded version. And, as promised, it didn't disappoint. Like the original recommended, I warmed up with a shower, stretch, and hydration routine, so I didn't pull anything (some of us are getting older and creakier, okay?), but it turned out to be for naught. There's no way you're not going to pull something when you use this OG Pro 2. I'm resigned to experiencing thigh and side cramps every time I use it, but honestly, the orgasm I got from this thing was more than worth it.
“
You want to have an uncontrollable screaming orgasm? Here it is.
JESSICA REES, TRACY'S DOG REVIEWER
”
Despite my Tracy's Dog experience, I was not prepared for what the stronger suction function would feel like. It blew me away within seconds. Yes, seconds. And that's with all the times I've worn out my OG! While my OG takes some trial and error to angle into the right position, the Pro knew exactly where to latch onto my clit and sucked me into mind-numbing orgasmic oblivion with ease. My only criticism is that the new remote doesn't have an off function, so I had to travel through all the higher vibrations on my already sensitive and strung-out bits before finding peace. I think that's part of their twisted plan, though. Because forced to go through the higher suction functions, I came again.
“
I died from pleasure, I am literally reviewing from the afterlife. I'd never felt anything like it before, I got chills all over and my body start[ed] convulsing, it took like .5 seconds to make me cum, and I nearly passed out trying to turn it off because of how sensitive i’d become. 28482947392/10 recommend.
prosperity, tracy's dog reviewer
”
Though I'm no longer a stranger to the multiple orgasm (shout out to Tracy's OG!), I was still taken aback. The Pro gave me a second burst of pleasure that took me to a climactic place I'd never been, untethered from time and space. It happened so fast as I scrolled through the settings that I can't really be sure what actually happened. All I know is as my brain overloaded with pleasure, my body kept ascending higher and higher into infinite pleasure, until melting back into the bed into a pile of twitching limbs, the remote still clutched in my vice grip.
“
The room spun, the fireworks went off and when I was done, every ache and pain in my body was GONE.
S. Johnson, TRACY'S DOG REVIEWER
”
Honestly, if you already know the magic of Tracy's Dog OG, there's not really that much to add. Everything I loved about the OG is the same as the Pro. It's made of the same medical-grade silicone and is still 100% waterproof (making it a great accompaniment for the bath or hot tub), and the orgasms it delivers are clearly still out of this world. I'm not sure if I'm brave enough to try out all the higher suction functions, but what I did try blew me away. Literally. The one upgrade I did unexpectedly appreciate is the new suction head design. Without its former hole/divot, it's much easier to clean after use (and believe me when I say it will need to be thoroughly cleaned!).
As I should have anticipated, the reviews of this vibrator don't lie. It lives up to its hype and more, and I would be doing you all a disservice not to recommend it. Definitely take into consideration that the pleasure might be stronger than you're used to, but we have a feeling you won't mind at all. And with our special R29 reader code R2915, it'll be barely a dollar more than the OG. Grab it now and experience an unparalleled pleasure for yourself.
“
Completely lives up to the orgasmic hype.
erin rose, tracy's dog reviewer
”
