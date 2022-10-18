Honestly, if you already know the magic of Tracy's Dog OG, there's not really that much to add. Everything I loved about the OG is the same as the Pro. It's made of the same medical-grade silicone and is still 100% waterproof (making it a great accompaniment for the bath or hot tub), and the orgasms it delivers are clearly still out of this world. I'm not sure if I'm brave enough to try out all the higher suction functions, but what I did try blew me away. Literally. The one upgrade I did unexpectedly appreciate is the new suction head design. Without its former hole/divot, it's much easier to clean after use (and believe me when I say it will need to be thoroughly cleaned!).



As I should have anticipated, the reviews of this vibrator don't lie. It lives up to its hype and more, and I would be doing you all a disservice not to recommend it. Definitely take into consideration that the pleasure might be stronger than you're used to, but we have a feeling you won't mind at all. And with our special R29 reader code R2915, it'll be barely a dollar more than the OG. Grab it now and experience an unparalleled pleasure for yourself.