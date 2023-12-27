This Beginner’s Suction Vibrator Sent Me On A Poignant (& Pleasurable) Journey Of Self-Reflection

With my one smooth suction intensity ready to go, I finally grabbed some lube and went to town (you don't have to, but it's always recommended). Because of my initial confusion and time spent going through the settings, I feel like I lost a lot of my initial excitement. Due to the stress and frustration I experienced, my arousal could not have been lower. It's a testament to TD's incredible suction technology that I started getting aroused again nearly immediately. That's when I decided to start exploring through the settings.



What I learned quickly as I browsed through the settings of patterns is that the unique pulse patterns I had been initially annoyed with actually serve an important purpose. Flowliper offers a unique approach to how to think of a "beginner" vibe. The reason the toy was designed with such wild patterns is to help first-time sex toy users with vulvas discover exactly what kinds of sensations and stimulation they prefer. In fact, right there on the website's description, in black and white it reads: "Flowliper is designed to ignite your senses, not necessarily make you come, so there are no expectations or pressure, just pure fun and joy."



As an experienced sex toy user who knows exactly what she wants from a toy, I'd forgotten that so much of the fun of using one for the first time is self-exploration and discovery. Orgasming is great, but it's only a small part of pleasure. Orgasms are the finish line to an extremely long and pleasurable journey. And figuring out what sensory experiences make your body tick and writhe and twitch... that should be just as important. And it should definitely be fun! I'd forgotten that masturbation isn't a race. It's not a sprint nor a marathon — sometimes it's just a leisurely stroll to enjoy the nice weather outside. With how many unique toys I have in my rotation and how masturbation has become a part of my work life, it'd been a long while since I'd felt that way. And I appreciated this toy for reminding me again. Oh, and once I got through playing with the wide array of stimuli, my resulting orgasm was pretty damn good, too.



So, despite the overly complicated control panels, I have to give Tracy's Dog props. I think this would make a great first toy for anyone who is more reserved or unsure about what kind of pleasure they want. And if you're someone who wants to rediscover that part of your sexual journey, I highly recommend it, too.