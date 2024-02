The 9 Best Dildos For Penetrative Pleasure

When it comes to the best sex toys out there, dildos don't get their fair shot. Unlike your favorite oral sex toy or suction vibrator (which are designed for your clitoris), dildos are all about internal stimulation. Compared to their vibrating counterparts, dildos have no motor to aid in stimulation. That lack of "power" gets them a bad rap. You might be thinking — why get a dildo when I could get a G-spot vibrator that does the same job but better? We're here to debunk that awful slander. Dildos have their time and place and are, in fact, an essential part of anyone's sex toy collection. Because buzzier does not always mean better.