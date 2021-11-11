In Sickness & In Health: Navigating Love With Chronic Illness

An unequal distribution of physical and mental loads is often referenced in unsuccessful relationships and I have to remind myself constantly that the desire for a 50-50 split across all facets of a couple's shared life is a standard set and upheld by non-disabled people. Ciska also says she has dealt with a lot of guilt when it comes to the balance of physical tasks around the home she shares with her partner. "I feel so guilty for not being able to pull my weight in the house… Knowing when to say I can’t do something and when I should push through."



Cooking dinner involves much more physical exertion than an average person might imagine. It uses at least a third of my energy quota for the day and that is after working, studying and keeping myself clean. For my partner, cooking is relaxing. He watches football in the background and as long as he has the recipe to follow, I won’t hear from him for an hour. I am in charge of all the parts you need to cook, before the cooking starts. I find the recipes online, organize a meal plan, write the shopping list and then order the groceries. Those tasks are just as valuable as the actual cooking of the meal but to outsiders it may seem like my boyfriend cooks and cleans for me, aren’t I lucky.