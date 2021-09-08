Roxy, 33, has multiple sclerosis and says that when she was diagnosed she was made to feel that a part of her life was simply cut off. "I generally thought there was a high possibility that I’d be alone, that no one would want me. To take on the burden of my illness. That is what I was made to feel like – a burden." A turning point occurred when she connected with other disabled and chronically ill people two years ago. They showed her the power and delight that could be gained from fully embracing her wants and needs through masturbation, massage and the love and support of her partner. Suddenly, there was a way to articulate her desires with "no guilt" or limitations placed upon her body.