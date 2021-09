Kelly Gordon, the creator of the sex-positive podcast Pleasure Rebels, says that living in such a culture means there is a daily, weary fight not to have your disability weaponised against you. She chose to have a 'fake it 'til you make it' attitude which, she says, led her into several potentially dangerous encounters as she felt the need to prove that she could have a fulfilling sex life. This was, she tells me, before we had dial-up modems, before the concept of catfishing. "It wasn’t as easy as a video call and a quick social media background check to see if someone was 'real'." Kelly now uses her experiences to benefit others, pointing to the barriers that hinder disabled people from experiencing sexual pleasure – from a lack of education to sex toys and sex aids which remain inaccessible for many. Kelly is passionate about inclusion, having fought hard to reclaim the narrative around her "beautiful disabled body". In a world where disabled women are conditioned to believe they are not enough, such a sentiment feels radical. Our history no longer needs to humble us. Why should we be reduced to a single part of our identity?