My Sex Life Changed When I Was Paralysed — But It Didn't Disappear

"We did do a little bit of this work on my show Push Girls , by trying to put the 'real' back in reality. We wanted to show that people who use wheelchairs are still humans and we still yearn for love. I wasn't born with my disability. I was injured in car accident 17 years ago. Before that I was an athlete, a speed demon, and a runner. I loved motorcycles and I loved sex with my husband. What people don’t understand is that you’re this sexual being at your core and then all of a sudden something happens that paralyses you and that doesn’t change who you are overnight. The first thing I thought when I was in the hospital was 'How am I going to make love to my husband?' There’s no book on that."