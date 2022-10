The Truth About Navigating Chronic Pain In Relationships

The couple is tackling re-learning sex with each other alongside other issues the endometriosis has caused. Virginia says it's impacted both her mental and physical health, and that the doctor's appointments and treatments are financially taxing. "It leaves a question about our future ability to have kids, too," she says. "We have to work on it every day, but I'm hopeful our sex and relationship will only improve. I'm planning to have an excision laparoscopic surgery later this year, and I have to believe it will help. Meanwhile, our faith has been foundational during this time, and we've been in couple's therapy. We try to give each other and ourselves as much grace as possible. I've been working on being honest and vulnerable when I don't feel well. He constantly reminds me that all he cares about is that we're both okay, that he wants to be with me because of me, not because of my ability to procreate... We're constantly reminding each other: We're doing our best — and we still have each other."