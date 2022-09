Can Pain Reprocessing Therapy Cure Chronic Pain?

I have since been diagnosed with endometriosis and Crohn’s disease , two immunological conditions that cause persistent abdominal pain. This means that my specific kind of pain does not fall into the purely neuroplastic category because there is structural damage in my body that needs attending to. But I also believe that it’s possible that my neuroplasticity has learned to amplify pain signals because I have lived with under-treated pain for so long. It’s possible that these techniques can help those with physical damage as well as those for whom any injury or structural damage has been resolved but the pain persists.