Can Pain Reprocessing Therapy Cure Chronic Pain?

When he says this I think about the podcast Dr Death, which brought into the popular consciousness the crimes of Dr Christopher Duntsch, a surgeon who preyed on patients with chronic back pain and convinced them to allow him to perform dangerous surgeries that left them paralysed and, in some cases, dead. Duntsch has since been imprisoned for life for the crimes he committed against vulnerable and desperate pain patients but back when Dan was considering surgery, he was still practising and only a few states away. This could have been a very different kind of interview, I think to myself.