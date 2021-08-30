Is Biphasic Sleep The Answer To My Never-Ending Tiredness?

The rest of the week progressed in a similar fashion. My mornings did get easier, as did eating breakfast three hours earlier than normal. I managed to do some yoga on one day and start writing before lunch on another, although I didn’t hit my working rhythm until about 5pm. Waking up early left me with a feeling of unreality and the whole week felt like it existed in a separate liminal space. I don’t think I’d realised how heavily I’d sunk into my lockdown routine until this moment; the whole day stretching out unceasingly from the moment of waking, the hours slipping unnoticed and unmarked into each other. Implementing a structure broke the previously uninterrupted day into strict sections, each with their own purpose which, while a shock to the system, meant I was forced to organise my day more effectively than before.