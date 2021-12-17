In the first instalment of our 'Power Plays' series, we catch up with Yasmin Suteja, the founder of one of the country's most innovative studios and talent agencies, Culture Machine Studios.
Specialising in fashion photography, film, branding and art direction, Yasmin has worked with several local and global brands including Reebok, Poppy Lissiman and GUESS, to bring their campaigns to life. As the company leader, one of Yasmin's main focuses is to bring diverse talent to the forefront.
"I'm really committed to ensuring that this is a space for education and belonging," said Yasmin, discussing her vision for Culture Machine. "I think I can feel that people like being around on set. I'm the driving force for creating that energy."
Watch her full story below:
