Yes, my parents expected me to go to universeity. There was no other option for me. I was the first person on my dad's side of the family to ever go to university, and there was a lot of pressure for me to go. When I signed up for my degree, I had no idea what I wanted to study, so I picked a degree in Public Relations that a friend had just finished doing. I ended up loving it, which is very lucky. Fortunately, we have government loans for higher education, which is how I paid for my degree. My degree ended up costing about $24,000 and I have so far paid off about $13,500. I don't have to start paying back my student loans until I earn a certain amount of money. I'm not sure what the current threshold is, however, all my jobs have been above this threshold, so I have been paying my loans off since the day I graduated.