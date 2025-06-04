Friendgrief Is Valid — & It’s Time We Took It Seriously

Earlier that week, I was with Ang as soon as visiting hours started and up until it ended, holding her stiff hand as the chemotherapy in her body fought off the stage four lung cancer we had all just learned about a few days before. I was the last person she spoke with, the last person she watched TV with, and the last person she laughed with — chit-chatting, bingeing shows, and cry-laughing were what we always did together. When Ang was sedated and intubated, I’d sing her all the J-Lo songs she loved and I hated. By then, I wasn’t sure if she heard me or not, if she felt me beside her hospital bed, my gloved hands caressing her freshly manicured fingernails. But it never mattered. Ang was and is my closest friend, my soulmate, so I needed to be there for her and with her, every second that I was allowed to.