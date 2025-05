By the time she was 15, Rachel Steffensen, a proud Tagalaka woman, was waking up at 5am to fry 150 eggs for Elders, fire practitioners, and community members at the National Indigenous Fire Workshop, all preparing to head out on Country for a day of cultural burning. It was her first official job at the National Indigenous Fire Workshop , as a kitchenhand. And while it wasn’t glamorous, it was formative. “The year after I was promoted to Sous chef,” she laughs. “That felt good.”