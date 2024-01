“Rest Is Resistance”: Why 3 First Nations Women Have Chosen To Stay Home To Heal On Jan 26

Just like Keira, I've had similar thoughts and feelings, felt especially at a recent interaction I had at a friend’s gathering. The topic of Invasion Day came up and someone had remarked that they don’t see “Australia Day” as a day to celebrate, but don’t see anything wrong with having a party on the public holiday. They later criticised Mob for "doing nothing" and for not doing or saying anything during the referendum. Perhaps ‘their’ Mob were resting rather than providing unpaid labour at a friend’s gathering. While it might seem like a small interaction, it's the reality for many First Nations people — I can't enjoy a moment with friends without feeling like I'm working or advocating for common sense (which is not to celebrate genocide).