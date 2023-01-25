Rally In Solidarity: Every Invasion Day Protest Happening In Australia

January 26 is a deeply painful day for First Nations people — a solemn and damning reminder of the enduring ramifications that colonisation and land dispossession continue to have. It is also a battle cry against all the institutional disadvantages and injustices that persist to this day.
Invasion Day — also referred to as a Day of Mourning and Survival Day — is not a day to commemorate, but rather, a day to stand up and show up for Indigenous communities until the date is abolished as a day of celebration. Full stop.
The date itself marks the arrival of European settlers (known as the "First Fleet") at Sydney Cove in 1788, thus, overriding more than 60,000 years of rich culture. Sovereignty was never ceded, but this invasion has seen Indigenous people fighting back for their self-determination ever since.
"First Nations people have been protesting on January 26 long before it was called Australia Day," shared non-for-profit organisation Common Grounds on Instagram, referencing counter-movements dating as far back as 1888. "Since the first Day of Mourning, many thousands of people gather each year to protest the celebration of January 26. The scale of the protests grows yearly, as more and more people come to understand our true history and what the day represents for First Nations communities."
Yet year in and year out, Australians still decide to wave around the flag and crack open the BBQ to patriotic cheers, clutching on for dear life to a "tradition" that has only been a public holiday since 1994 — yes, less than three decades.
The date comes at a topical time where a divisive Voice to Parliament is being debated amid an upcoming referendum, and control measures are being reintroduced this week in predominantly Aboriginal communities in Alice Springs after the lifting of alcohol restrictions across the Territory. Now, as much as ever, we need to amplify Indigenous voices as experts of their own agency.
Where and when are the Invasion Day protests in Australia?
Perth (Boorloo)
Brisbane (Meanjin)
Thursday, January 26 at 10am at Queens Gardens
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Melbourne (Naarm)
Thursday, January 26 at 11am at Victorian Parliament House
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Sydney (Gadigal)
Thursday, January 26 at 9.30am at Belmore Park
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Newcastle (Mulubinba)
Darwin (Larrakia)
Adelaide (Karuna)
Thursday, January 26 at 12pm at Tarndanyangga, Victoria Square
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Canberra (Ngunnawal & Ngambri)
Thursday, January 26 at 9.30am at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Hobart (Nipaluna)
Thursday, January 26 at 10.45am at Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre.
More information available on the Facebook event here.
Cairns (Gimuy)
Toowoomba
Devonport (Limilinaturi)
Thursday, January 26 at 11.30am at Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre
More information available on the Facebook event here.
