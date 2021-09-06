Why Are We So Obsessed With Morning Routines On TikTok?

"The psychological impact of COVID-19 is and will likely continue to be substantial, although we certainly do not know all of the ways it will manifest," she told me. "Perhaps people are looking for structure, when their own structures are upended. Routines can have very positive impacts on our lives, particularly if they are healthy and positive. It seems like most of the actions in the morning routine videos fit into that mould. You see people eating a healthy breakfast, brushing their teeth, etc. It's worth noting that habits, whether they are good or bad for you, rely on very different brain circuits than flexible actions. This probably helps make them less cognitively tasking: you can usually walk to your office in the morning while also planning out what your first email will say, because walking to the office is not taking up much of your thoughts."