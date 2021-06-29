The Best Apps For Splitting The Bill Without Any Awkwardness

With the return of restaurants, tentative travel plans and pub gardens, so too returns the nightmare of bill splitting. The lingering awkwardness of chasing people. The guilt of being the person who doesn't pay up. The logistics of keeping track of the receipts. It's all back, baby!
But it doesn't have to be this way. We may not have the highly popular Venmo in the UK but we do have several app alternatives which can ease the awkwardness and make sure you don't miss out on that extra cash you're owed.
Whether it's for splitting a restaurant bill, keeping tabs on costs for trips or even managing your household costs with your flatmates, there is, as the people say, an app for that.
Ahead are the most useful that we could find.