Do I Have Productivity Dysmorphia?

If we do look, we see that our workplaces, like our society as a whole, are still unfair. All workers are not treated equally. Women, people from low-income backgrounds and people of colour are discriminated against. The old adage – "You have to work twice as hard to get just as far" – still rings true. We can give our feelings of inadequacy a name. Labelling them 'productivity dysmorphia' will help to identify the problem and, in doing so, enable us to see ourselves as we really are. But that’s not enough. We need to tackle the causes of this problem: racism, sexism, classism and a society that frames failure to succeed at work as an individual failing, not a symptom of structural inequalities. Next time someone asks me about my work, I won’t dodge the question. I’ll answer truthfully: it’s complicated, but I’m working on it. I’m holding up the mirror to see what’s really there.