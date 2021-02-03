Hoarding Made Me Feel Safe From The World. Then The World Changed

I don’t live in a swamp room anymore, and when we’re out of the pandemic, I will have friends round to visit and they won’t go home with anything stuck to them or feeling the urge to step into the cleansing stream of a very hot shower. I haven’t thrown out much during this quiet, hidden year, but I haven’t brought much into the flat either - perhaps having to spend less time outside the nest has meant that I haven’t felt the compulsion to block myself in. I think that whatever our backgrounds though, most of us will feel a little flurry of anxiety when we are able to socialise for the first time after the pandemic – Would a part of us rather stay at home? Snuggle back into our nooks, surrounded by well-worn objects and smells? Or maybe that’s just me - maybe you’re more likely to bound straight into the pub, inhibition free and sparkling in your natural ease. Whatever the case, when we do go back outside, I’ll be watching out for the creep of the swamp, the piles of papers, books, trinkets and clothes that rise to block out the windows and create shadows to hide in – after this year of isolation, I need to spend at least a few afternoons in the light.