24 Top-Shelf Black Friday Beauty Deals To Shop Immediately

While Black Friday deals have been trickling in for weeks now, the rarest and legendary beauty deals have been kept under wraps — until now. We know that this epic annual sale-a-bration can be a real mind-bender (whether you're experiencing add-to-cart burnout or shopping FOMO), so we've filtered through the promotions and distilled a list of only the most need-to-know deals for Canadians in order to make Black Friday a beautiful shopping experience from start to finish. (For all things fashion, we've compiled a list of the best Black Friday sales already in progress. We also rounded up the best mattress deals especially for you.) Let us guide you and you’ll have a stocked medicine cabinet and makeup bag for months to come. Ahead, scope out the best Black Friday beauty deals from top brands like Glossier, Tatcha and more.
Advertisement
Best Black Friday Beauty Deals Canada Quick Links
Makeup And Skincare
About-face: Save 40% off sitewide (some exclusions)
Beautycounter: Save 15% off sitewide
Charlotte Tilbury: Save 20% off select bundles
Clove + Hallow: Save 40% off sitewide
Colourpop: Save 30% off sitewide
Glossier: Save 20% off sitewide
Herbivore: Take 25% off sitewide with code THANKS25
ILIA: Take 20% off sitewide with code REVIVE20
Kopari: Save 25% off orders of $30+
LARUCE Beauty: Take 40% off select items with code HOLIDAY40
LESSE: 20% of sales donated to nonprofits
L'Occitane: Save 20% off regular-priced items
MERIT Beauty: Save 20% off sitewide
OLEHENRIKSEN: Save 30% off sitewide
Peach & Lily: Take 30% off sitewide with code CYBER
Sephora: Shop daily deals
Sisley Paris: Save up to 45% off select items
Soko Glam: Take 30% off sitewide with code SGWONDERLAND30
Starface: Save 20% off sitewide
Sweet Chef: Save 25% off select items
Tatcha: Take 20% off sitewide with code CYBER21
Tower 28: Save 25% off select items
True Botanicals: Save up to 30% off
Beautycounter: Save 15% off sitewide
Charlotte Tilbury: Save 20% off select bundles
Clove + Hallow: Save 40% off sitewide
Colourpop: Save 30% off sitewide
Glossier: Save 20% off sitewide
Herbivore: Take 25% off sitewide with code THANKS25
ILIA: Take 20% off sitewide with code REVIVE20
Kopari: Save 25% off orders of $30+
LARUCE Beauty: Take 40% off select items with code HOLIDAY40
LESSE: 20% of sales donated to nonprofits
L'Occitane: Save 20% off regular-priced items
MERIT Beauty: Save 20% off sitewide
OLEHENRIKSEN: Save 30% off sitewide
Peach & Lily: Take 30% off sitewide with code CYBER
Sephora: Shop daily deals
Sisley Paris: Save up to 45% off select items
Soko Glam: Take 30% off sitewide with code SGWONDERLAND30
Starface: Save 20% off sitewide
Sweet Chef: Save 25% off select items
Tatcha: Take 20% off sitewide with code CYBER21
Tower 28: Save 25% off select items
True Botanicals: Save up to 30% off
Advertisement
Nail Polish
Best Black Friday Makeup And Skincare Deals
Dates: Nov. 18 - 29
Deal: 40% off sitewide (two exclusions)
Halsey is celebrating Black Friday early by offering 40% off the full collection of about-face, her epic makeup brand. Everything from brand-new drops (i.e. the glittery Fractal collection) to fan-faves (like the matte lip paint) are on sale, only two items are excluded from the markdowns. Orders ship from the U.S. for a flat fee of $9.50.
Deal: 40% off sitewide (two exclusions)
Halsey is celebrating Black Friday early by offering 40% off the full collection of about-face, her epic makeup brand. Everything from brand-new drops (i.e. the glittery Fractal collection) to fan-faves (like the matte lip paint) are on sale, only two items are excluded from the markdowns. Orders ship from the U.S. for a flat fee of $9.50.
Dates: Now - Nov. 28
Deal: 15% off sitewide
From makeup to skincare to lotions for bébé, get 15% off on all of Beautycounter's clean, conscious products. Orders ship from the U.S.
Deal: 15% off sitewide
From makeup to skincare to lotions for bébé, get 15% off on all of Beautycounter's clean, conscious products. Orders ship from the U.S.
Dates: Nov. 22 - 29
Deal: 40% off sitewide
Indie brand Clove + Hallow's clean makeup is discounted a whopping 40% off during Cyber Week. Orders ship from the U.S.
Deal: 40% off sitewide
Indie brand Clove + Hallow's clean makeup is discounted a whopping 40% off during Cyber Week. Orders ship from the U.S.
Dates: Nov. 22 - Dec. 1
Deal: 30% off sitewide
Colourpop is known for high-quality makeup at affordable price points but their products just got even more cost-effective. All product on the site (including sister brands Fourth Ray and Sol Body) is 30% off. Prices are listed in USD. Orders ship from the U.S., duties excluded.
Deal: 30% off sitewide
Colourpop is known for high-quality makeup at affordable price points but their products just got even more cost-effective. All product on the site (including sister brands Fourth Ray and Sol Body) is 30% off. Prices are listed in USD. Orders ship from the U.S., duties excluded.
Advertisement
Dates: Nov. 25 - 29
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Glossier almost never goes on sale, so consider this quite possibly your last chance this year to shop the entire site (including holiday sets) at a discount. Saving coin never looked so rosy. Orders ship from the U.S. Free delivery on purchases of $40 or more, duties are included.
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Glossier almost never goes on sale, so consider this quite possibly your last chance this year to shop the entire site (including holiday sets) at a discount. Saving coin never looked so rosy. Orders ship from the U.S. Free delivery on purchases of $40 or more, duties are included.
Dates: Nov. 22 - 29
Deal: 25% off sitewide with code THANKS25
With packaging made even prettier by what's on the inside, it's no wonder Herbivore has built a cult following. Shop the entire site at 25% off during Cyber Week using code THANKS25 and take a free gua sha with orders over $100 while supplies last. Orders ship from the U.S. Duties are the buyer's responsibility.
Deal: 25% off sitewide with code THANKS25
With packaging made even prettier by what's on the inside, it's no wonder Herbivore has built a cult following. Shop the entire site at 25% off during Cyber Week using code THANKS25 and take a free gua sha with orders over $100 while supplies last. Orders ship from the U.S. Duties are the buyer's responsibility.
Dates: Nov. 26 - 29
Deal: 20% off sitewide with code REVIVE20
Save on Canadian-founded ILIA's clean beauty products using code REVIVE20 at checkout to receive 20% off all purchases. Orders ship from the U.S.
Deal: 20% off sitewide with code REVIVE20
Save on Canadian-founded ILIA's clean beauty products using code REVIVE20 at checkout to receive 20% off all purchases. Orders ship from the U.S.
Dates: Nov. 24 - 29
Deal: 25% off orders of $30+
Go coco-crazy with 25% off orders of $30 or more during Cyber Week. Kopari counts Kourtney Kardashian as a fan of their award-winning coconut oil-infused body- and skincare line. Deliveries ship from the U.S.
Deal: 25% off orders of $30+
Go coco-crazy with 25% off orders of $30 or more during Cyber Week. Kopari counts Kourtney Kardashian as a fan of their award-winning coconut oil-infused body- and skincare line. Deliveries ship from the U.S.
Advertisement
Dates: Nov. 24 - 28
Deal: 20% off all sales donated to nonprofits
It's not a discount — it's better. In lieu of a deal, LESSE will be donating 20% of all sales to two environmental nonprofits: the Climate Justice Alliance and Natural Resource Defense Council. (Additionally, for the entire month of December, LESSE will donate a meal to a child in need for every order placed online through No Kid Hungry.) Orders ship from the U.S.
Deal: 20% off all sales donated to nonprofits
It's not a discount — it's better. In lieu of a deal, LESSE will be donating 20% of all sales to two environmental nonprofits: the Climate Justice Alliance and Natural Resource Defense Council. (Additionally, for the entire month of December, LESSE will donate a meal to a child in need for every order placed online through No Kid Hungry.) Orders ship from the U.S.
Dates: Nov. 24 - 28
Deal: 20% off regular-priced items
Take 20% off full-priced L'Occitane products like the brand's shea butter hand cream or luxe serums during their Black Friday sale. Orders are shipped domestically and there's free delivery on purchases of $75 or more.
Deal: 20% off regular-priced items
Take 20% off full-priced L'Occitane products like the brand's shea butter hand cream or luxe serums during their Black Friday sale. Orders are shipped domestically and there's free delivery on purchases of $75 or more.
Dates: Nov. 26 - 29
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Clean makeup brand Merit counts several R29 beauty innovator awards under its belt — including the dreamiest lip oil imaginable and a multi-tasking complexion stick — and now's your chance to try both (and endless other products) at 20% off. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. No duties.
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Clean makeup brand Merit counts several R29 beauty innovator awards under its belt — including the dreamiest lip oil imaginable and a multi-tasking complexion stick — and now's your chance to try both (and endless other products) at 20% off. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. No duties.
Advertisement
Dates: Nov. 23 - 29
Deal: 30% off sitewide
Get 30% off sitewide on Ole Henriksen's skincare line, including the social media sensation Banana Bright Eye Cream. Plus, on orders of $50 or more receive a free four-piece gift set, spend $75 or more and get a six-piece set. Prices in USD. For a limited time, there is free delivery on orders of $60 or more, duties included.
Deal: 30% off sitewide
Get 30% off sitewide on Ole Henriksen's skincare line, including the social media sensation Banana Bright Eye Cream. Plus, on orders of $50 or more receive a free four-piece gift set, spend $75 or more and get a six-piece set. Prices in USD. For a limited time, there is free delivery on orders of $60 or more, duties included.
Dates: Nov. 22 - 29
Deal: 30% off sitewide with code CYBER
For Black Friday, Peach & Lily's dewy skincare line is 30% off with the code CYBER. Prices are listed in USD. Orders ship from the U.S., duties excluded.
Deal: 30% off sitewide with code CYBER
For Black Friday, Peach & Lily's dewy skincare line is 30% off with the code CYBER. Prices are listed in USD. Orders ship from the U.S., duties excluded.
Dates: Nov. 22 - 29
Deal: Daily markdowns with select items up to $50 off
Is there anything that sparks more joy than a Sephora sale? For all of Cyber Week, keep your eyes peeled for exclusive daily deals, where top products are up to 50% off.
Deal: Daily markdowns with select items up to $50 off
Is there anything that sparks more joy than a Sephora sale? For all of Cyber Week, keep your eyes peeled for exclusive daily deals, where top products are up to 50% off.
Dates: Nov. 1 - 29
Deal: 30% off sitewide with code SGWONDERLAND30
Get 30% off your K-beauty haul during the retailer's month-long sale with code SGWONDERLAND30. Spend $125 and get a free gift with purchase while supplies last. Spend $195 or more and receive 40% OFF with code SGWONDERLAND40. Orders ship from the U.S. Free delivery on purchases of $75 or more, duties included.
Deal: 30% off sitewide with code SGWONDERLAND30
Get 30% off your K-beauty haul during the retailer's month-long sale with code SGWONDERLAND30. Spend $125 and get a free gift with purchase while supplies last. Spend $195 or more and receive 40% OFF with code SGWONDERLAND40. Orders ship from the U.S. Free delivery on purchases of $75 or more, duties included.
Advertisement
Dates: Nov. 25 - 28
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Breakouts may not be fun, but Starface's acne patches definitely are. Save 20% off sitewide and choose from the classic yellow Hydro-Stars, or go crazy with a Sesame Street bundle. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Deal: 20% off sitewide
Breakouts may not be fun, but Starface's acne patches definitely are. Save 20% off sitewide and choose from the classic yellow Hydro-Stars, or go crazy with a Sesame Street bundle. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Dates: Nov. 26 - 28
Deal: 25% off select items
Glow Recipe's sister brand Sweet Chef is celebrating Cyber Week with a 25% off sale on its glow-boosting serums, cleansers and more.
Deal: 25% off select items
Glow Recipe's sister brand Sweet Chef is celebrating Cyber Week with a 25% off sale on its glow-boosting serums, cleansers and more.
Dates: Nov. 26 - 29
Deal: 20% off select items
For Cyber Week, get 20% off select items from Tower 28's lauded beachy beauty line. Plus, take a free SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with purchases over $50. All prices are in USD. For orders under $99.99, shipping is a flat fee of $15. Duties excluded.
Deal: 20% off select items
For Cyber Week, get 20% off select items from Tower 28's lauded beachy beauty line. Plus, take a free SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with purchases over $50. All prices are in USD. For orders under $99.99, shipping is a flat fee of $15. Duties excluded.
Best Black Friday Luxury Beauty Deals
Dates: Nov. 19 - 24
Deal: 20% off select bundles
British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's luxe products rarely go on sale, so don't miss out on saving 30% off select beauty bundles. Orders ship domestically. Free delivery on all purchases.
Deal: 20% off select bundles
British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's luxe products rarely go on sale, so don't miss out on saving 30% off select beauty bundles. Orders ship domestically. Free delivery on all purchases.
Dates: Nov. 21 - 27
Deal: Up to 45% off select items
For a limited time, get up to 45% off Sisley's Black Rose collection. Order the All Day All Year anti-ageing day cream and receive a free full-sized Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid. Get exclusive gifts with orders of $300, $500, $1,000 or more. Orders shipped domestically.
Deal: Up to 45% off select items
For a limited time, get up to 45% off Sisley's Black Rose collection. Order the All Day All Year anti-ageing day cream and receive a free full-sized Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid. Get exclusive gifts with orders of $300, $500, $1,000 or more. Orders shipped domestically.
Advertisement
Dates: Nov. 22 - Dec. 1
Deal: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER21
Treat yourself to Tatcha's luxurious beauty rituals (at a pretty luxe discount) for Cyber Week. Take 20% off sitewide and receive a complimentary gift with purchases over $100 or $200 using code CYBER21. Orders ship from the U.S., duties excluded.
Deal: 20% off sitewide with code CYBER21
Treat yourself to Tatcha's luxurious beauty rituals (at a pretty luxe discount) for Cyber Week. Take 20% off sitewide and receive a complimentary gift with purchases over $100 or $200 using code CYBER21. Orders ship from the U.S., duties excluded.
Dates: Nov. 15 - 29
Deal: Up to 30% off
Love high-end, clean skincare? Head over to True Botanicals, where you can save 20% off all orders. Spend $250 and the discount rises to 25% off, and on orders of $400 or more, you'll save 30%. Prices are listed in USD. Orders ship from the U.S.
Deal: Up to 30% off
Love high-end, clean skincare? Head over to True Botanicals, where you can save 20% off all orders. Spend $250 and the discount rises to 25% off, and on orders of $400 or more, you'll save 30%. Prices are listed in USD. Orders ship from the U.S.
Best Black Friday Beauty Accessories Deals
Dates: Nov. 1 - 29
Deal: 40% off select items with code HOLIDAY40
During the month of November, take 40% off LARUCE individual brushes, select sets and accessories with code HOLIDAY40. Plus, spend $75, $150, $250 $300 or $350 and the brand will include a mystery bag of the same value with your order. Prices in USD. Purchases ship from U.S.
Deal: 40% off select items with code HOLIDAY40
During the month of November, take 40% off LARUCE individual brushes, select sets and accessories with code HOLIDAY40. Plus, spend $75, $150, $250 $300 or $350 and the brand will include a mystery bag of the same value with your order. Prices in USD. Purchases ship from U.S.
Best Black Friday Nail Polish Deals
Dates: Now - Nov. 29
Deal: 25% off sitewide with code HAPPY25
An Olive & June sale is a big deal. Huge. Take 25% off sitewide at checkout with code HAPPY25. Orders ship from U.S. for a flat fee of $35.
Deal: 25% off sitewide with code HAPPY25
An Olive & June sale is a big deal. Huge. Take 25% off sitewide at checkout with code HAPPY25. Orders ship from U.S. for a flat fee of $35.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.