24 Top-Shelf Black Friday Beauty Deals To Shop Immediately

While Black Friday deals have been trickling in for weeks now, the rarest and legendary beauty deals have been kept under wraps — until now. We know that this epic annual sale-a-bration can be a real mind-bender (whether you're experiencing add-to-cart burnout or shopping FOMO), so we've filtered through the promotions and distilled a list of only the most need-to-know deals for Canadians in order to make Black Friday a beautiful shopping experience from start to finish. (For all things fashion, we've compiled a list of the best Black Friday sales already in progress . We also rounded up the best mattress deals especially for you.) Let us guide you and you’ll have a stocked medicine cabinet and makeup bag for months to come. Ahead, scope out the best Black Friday beauty deals from top brands like Glossier , Tatcha and more.