As the world changes (and is it ever), so too does the role of beauty. As consumers, it’s our duty to ask ourselves how we can adjust our behavior to ensure we’re making and inspiring conscientious decisions — striving toward a life of thoughtful curation, rather than gotta-have-it-all excess. In years past, our awards process cast a wide net, leaving behind heaps of cardboard packaging, barely used palettes, and bubble wrap in our wake in an attempt to find beauty products guaranteed to work for everybody (something we’re not so sure is even possible).

This time around, we took a different approach. Our team of Refinery29 beauty editors and experts hand-selected the innovative new beauty products they personally couldn’t stop raving about this year. It’s a lot more intentional, a lot more personal, and all the more exciting to announce the 29 products that really added joy to our lives in 2021. Read about the products that spoke to us as individuals and watch our personal reviews on Refinery29 social — then shop them, love them, use them ‘til they’re all gone.