Glossier’s Holiday Gift Sets Feature Festive Cult-Favorites & New Drops

’Tis the season for festive and glittery beauty gift sets — and we’re especially excited about anything that arrives in Glossier ’s signature bold packaging and polished with a special wintertime shine. The stalwart beauty startup behind can’t-live-without products like Boy Brow and Cloud Paint has brought its A-game with a trifecta of beautifully-packaged holiday sets ripe for gifting, and has included both time-honored VIP products along with brand-new releases for anyone whose medicine cabinet is already fully stocked with the brand’s signature pale pink tubes and bottles. (And if a full kit is beyond your gift-giving scope, you can always apply the “one for me, one for you” mentality to a thoughtful, single stocking stuffer that will certainly be put to good use.Whether bath time is your happy time or you're all a statement lip, Glossier's gift sets have something for product junkies from every corner of the beauty spectrum. Ahead, get up close and personal with the brand’s holiday 2021 offerings — and start planning your purchases accordingly (a feat easier said than done, since we kinda want all three, TBH).