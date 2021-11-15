’Tis the season for festive and glittery beauty gift sets — and we’re especially excited about anything that arrives in Glossier’s signature bold packaging and polished with a special wintertime shine. The stalwart beauty brand behind can’t-live-without products like Boy Brow and Cloud Paint has brought its A-game with a trifecta of beautifully-packaged holiday sets ripe for gifting, and has included both time-honoured VIP products along with brand-new releases for anyone whose medicine cabinet is already fully stocked with the brand’s signature pale pink tubes and bottles. (And if a full kit is beyond your gift-giving scope, you can always apply the “one for me, one for you” mentality to a thoughtful, single stocking stuffer that will certainly be put to good use.
Whether bath time is your happy time or you're all a statement lip, Glossier's gift sets have something for product junkies from every corner of the beauty spectrum. Ahead, get up close and personal with the brand’s holiday 2021 offerings — and start planning your purchases accordingly (a feat easier said than done, since we kinda want all three, TBH).
First up, there’s The Essential Edit, a £42 bundle that includes a mix of five tried-and-true, customer-approved products: full sizes of Boy Brow and Lash Slick, plus minis of Rose Balm Dot Com, Priming Moisturizer, and Milky Jelly Cleanser. This assortment of best-sellers is perfect for both veteran Glossier stans, brand newbies, and everyone in between.
The next set offers something for pout perfectionists — well, three somethings to be more precise. The Lip Trio in Cranberry includes three full-size Glossier lip products – Ultralip, Lip Gloss, and Generation G — in a brand-new, just-for-the-holidays burgundy hue.
Last but not least, there’s The Bath Duo — as a brand-new, holiday-season exclusive, it’s perfect for the Glossier ultra-fangirl who (already) has everything. (Even better if your recipient’s idea of holiday fun leans more towards a bubble bath than a glass of bubbly.) Inside the subtly embossed box, you’ll find two just-launched Glossier products in the brand's signature orange blossom-neroli scent that you know and love from the Body Hero range. The first is a scented candle in a frosted pink votive; the second goodie is a jar of gynecologist-tested, oil-infused bath pods meant to transform your tub into a vessel from which you emerge delicately moisturised and soft from the neck down. Dreamy, right?
