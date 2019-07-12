Micro bags – yes we can just about fit a lip gloss, bank card and smartphone in them, yet we can't stop buying them. Call it the Jacquemus effect, thanks to which we've been sporting comically small, cute but essentially unhelpful, bags.
While we are still obsessed with little bags, it's nice to see some variation on the theme. Take note – we are seeing a steady stream of new, unconventional handbag shapes that we could really get used to. Rejina Pyo had the street style scene littered with her innovative, origami foldout rectangle bags, and the high street swiftly followed suit. Over at Calvin Klein we were treated to eclectic mini duffel bags. In short: geometric shapes are filling the itty bitty bag-shaped hole in our hearts. So hop aboard the novelty bag train and explore the rectangle, circle and square shapes on offer.
Click through to shop our favourite new bag shapes.