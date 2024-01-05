Bucket Bags Are Trending — Here are 15 Editor-Approved Styles

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In terms of handbags, the bucket bag has a universally appealing shape: It's structured but not too structured, fashionable (it features in 2024's top handbag trends) but not too trendy, and the happy medium between a too-large tote and a micro bag. It's also one silhouette that both luxury designers and mass retailers have gotten behind (with fervour) in 2024, and the latest handbag trends see different sizes, colours, and material variations left and right. And while the title of the original cult favourite belongs to Mansur Gavriel, it's hard to walk into any store without seeing some type of bucket bag these days.
If you're looking for a bucket bag, we've got you. Here are our favourite bucket bags on the market right now.