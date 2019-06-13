Serena Williams Shares The Significance Of Braiding Her Daughter's Hair

From gymnastic lessons to 50s-inspired matching outfits, Serena Williams and her one-year-old daughter, Olympia, have shown us their inseparable (and obviously adorable) bond. And just when we thought it couldn't get any sweeter, the tennis champion shared a photo on her Instagram today that's giving us all the feels.
In it, Williams is seen concentrating as she carefully braids her daughter's hair. Olympia is smiling from ear-to-ear, showing off a full set of baby teeth and beautiful curls. But Williams doesn't leave it at that — instead, as she is known to do, she used her massive platform to send an important message to her 11 million followers.
"Braiding started in Africa with the Himba people of Namibia," she writes. "We have been braiding her hair for centuries. In many African tribes braided hairstyles were a unique way to identify each tribe. Because of the time it would take people would often take the time to socialize. It began with the elders braiding their children, then the children would watch and learn from them. The tradition of bonding was carried on for generations, and quickly made its way across the world."
The athlete closed her caption by sharing the significance this holds to her as a new mother: "I am honored to share this bonding experience with my own daughter and add another generation of historic traditions."
Williams isn't the only parent committed to Olympia growing up loving her curls. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed last month that he applied to four private Facebook groups for natural hair. "I told them it was to keep getting better at doing my daughter’s hair,” he wrote on Twitter.
Hopefully these posts from Williams and Ohanian serve as inspiration for other families so that girls can learn to love their hair from a young age — and know the rich history behind it.
