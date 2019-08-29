Your work isn't done just because your braids are complete. Finishing steps are vital to make sure that your braids last without going haywire. If you're using synthetic hair for thickness and length, your hair should be set with piping hot water so your braids don't unravel. Then, in order to keep flyways flat, Cremona recommends a foam mousse. "Apply a few pumps of mousse to your hair to keep everything laying down," she says. "Mousse also comes in handy weeks later if you're experiencing slight frizz. You can apply some more and tie your hair down to smooth any loops left-out." If you're hitting the pool or breaking a sweat while your hair is braided, Cremona adds that letting them dry completely, then applying mousse, will help conceal frizz.