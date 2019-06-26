5 Ways To Get Creative With Your Natural Hair This Summer

There's more to summer than rooftop rosé and backyard barbecues. Sure, those are some of the most important aspects of a dope summer, but all the special events that come with the warmer months are also an opportunity to get creative when it comes to your hair.
For women with natural hair, the possibilities are pretty endless. You can wear your curls in your signature twist-out for that June wedding you've got on the calendar; rock a wash-and-go that will air-dry within minutes while you're vacationing at the beach; or go for a protective style — like braids, twists, and wigs — that'll cut back styling time, but still keep it cute.
But there's one caveat: Picking a new style can feel like sifting through a never-ending pool of options. So to help inspire you, we rounded up some natural hairstyles that have been popping up on our Instagram feeds lately. Whether braids are your thing, accessories have piqued your interest, or you're in the market for a drastic haircut, you'll find the coolest summer hair inspo ahead.