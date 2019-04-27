You're standing before a mirror, getting ready to do your hair. Then you realize this is the fourth time you've used a mini-flat iron on your edges this week or the fifth time you've re-twisted your hair before bed. A few deep breaths and shoulder rolls in, you've entered f*ck this mode. The truth is, despite loving the nuances of our God-given hair, the upkeep can be exhausting. And — frankly — sometimes a break is needed. That's when we turn to braids.
Braids are great because you can customize your style to your personal preferences. If you want the flexibility to put your hair into a topknot or let it cascade down your back, box braids might be more your speed. Or, you could go with cornrows if you want to get creative with parts and designs. Either way, you can decorate your braids with beads or barrettes when they need some extra swag. The possibilities really are endless.
If you've been wanting to hit snooze on styling your hair, we pulled inspiration from some of our favorite Black celebrities. Don't spend hours searching for your next protective style, just screenshot the styles we've been saving on Instagram, ahead.