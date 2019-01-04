5 Flat Irons Pros Use To Straighten 4C Hair

All flat irons aren't created equal. Just because it heats up, has two plates, and claims to leave hair smooth, glossy, and protected doesn't mean that it's any good. This is especially true if your hair is natural. Afro hair may seem like it needs lots of heat to get straight, but the wrong tool can fry your coils permanently. Hello, heat damage.
Whether you occasionally get a silk press or regularly heat style, using the proper tool is just as important as the products you use on a daily basis. Like any investment piece you buy, your flat iron should deliver quality results with every use, last a considerable amount of time, and never compromise the health of your hair.
That being said, if you're shopping for a new hot tool to add to your routine, don't just pick up any ol' thing. Instead, opt for one of the pro-approved picks for natural hair, ahead.
