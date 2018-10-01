Remix Wash Day With These New Natural Hair Products Under $20

Never believe someone who says they're going to the drugstore for "just toothpaste." Definitely don't believe it if that person has a head full of curls and coils. Even though we spend far less money on salon appointments since we transitioned to natural hair, we can't seem to leave the drugstore without at least glancing in the ethnic hair section, which inevitably leads to a product haul of co-wash, deep conditioner, and twisting butter. (Yes, we already have those things at home but these are different.)
Natural hair is all about trial and error, which means testing a new twisting cream every week is par for the course. Luckily, there are plenty of great, affordable products to choose from at stores like Target, Walmart, and Sally Beauty. Because we really can't afford to spend $40 on a hair mask every time we get the urge to try something new. And some of our favorite brands have launched products just in time to refresh your regimen for fall. So before you re-up on your essentials for wash day this weekend, check out our favorites and add them to your shopping list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.