9 Cornrow Styles That'll Take Your Braid Game To A New Level

aimee simeon
Photo: LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images.
Every Sunday before school my mother would sit me down and braid my hair in cornrows. I would wear the simple, straight-back braids for a full week, until the next wash day rolled around. My story is similar to many young Black girls, but even though cornrows have been around for centuries — way before hair color fads and insane Instagram styles became a thing — the classic braided look continues to evolve.
Cornrows are frequently misconstrued, misrepresented, and appropriated on runways, in magazines, and IRL, but when done right the style is both fashion-forward and culturally significant. And thanks to tons of talented hair braiders and stylists, there are endless iterations with intricate patterns, bright colors, and fun accessories.
The great thing about cornrows is that — no matter how you style 'em — they're super practical. You can wear your braids for weeks with minimal styling, protecting the hair from damage and maximizing growth. If you want your next protective style to involve cornrows, there are many different designs to consider. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorites to take to your stylist or DIY if you've got the skills.
1 of 9
Queen Bey knows that it doesn't get more classic than straight-back cornrows. Here, she's posted up with extra long micro braids. She's worn this braided look everywhere, from her Lemonade album cover to the On The Run II stage.
2 of 9
Ask your braider to do your hair "goddess" style, which just means your hair is parted in a spiral pattern, for a remix on this go-to protective style.
3 of 9
For a different take on Beyoncé's straight-back cornrows, try this center-parted look as seen on Laverne Cox. Celebrity stylist Larry Sims braided the actress's strands in teeny symmetrical plaits. The ends of her hair were left out to create an undone look that was made for a wind machine.
4 of 9
Now, this is what you call next level. Boston hair braider Jawz creates innovative braided styles every day, but this "brick lay" pattern might just take the cake.
5 of 9
Turn your regular bun into a not-so regular bun by getting cornrows braided into a top knot. It's a low-maintenance protective style that'll look good anytime, anywhere. And you can unravel the bun into a ponytail if you want to switch up the look.
6 of 9
When you can't decide whether you want your braids plaited into a top knot or flowing down your back, go for ket braids. The look marries the two styles with the bottom section of your hair braided straight down, and the top-half looped in a bun.
7 of 9
Don't forget the accessories! Add one or two golden cuffs or beads to make your already-bomb braids even more eye-catching.
8 of 9
Mix up your classic cornrows with alternating plaits in different sizes (usually chunkier braids paired with narrow ones).
9 of 9
This braided ponytail mixes forward-facing cornrows and stitch braids tied into a high pony. You can go ham with colored hair, hair rings, and metal cuffs to accessorize this look — there are no rules.
