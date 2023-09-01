I Tried Nutrient-Infused Braiding Hair & It Could Be The Fake Hair Of The Future

Ojeaga and the Nourie team went back to the actual root (pun unintended) of how the synthetic hair on today’s market was created in a mechanical sense. Basically, the tension that is used to pull leather into belts is the same mechanism used to create synthetic braiding hair — using tension pulling forces to stretch the fiber into a long, thin strand — and that strand is pulled so thin, it has the potential to slice and damage your actual hair. “The forces that it takes to break the hair are just so high,” says Ojeaga. “What ends up happening is that braiding hair often ends up becoming more of a knife to your hair than supporting your hair, and human hair doesn't do that. You pull the human hair, and it’ll break, but it won’t be ripped off.” Of course, there are some steps you can take to help reduce the risk of hair loss and scalp damage from traditional braiding hair, such as using leave-in conditioners and making sure your actual hair is clean and conditioned before install. If you can really swing it, having a professional install and uninstall your braids (Ojeaga recommends this for anyone who wants to reuse Nourie hair) is best.