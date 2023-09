I Tried Nutrient-Infused Braiding Hair & It Could Be The Fake Hair Of The Future

I got the chance to try out Nourie for myself and I was pumped. I had finally reached my “It’s too hot for a wig” threshold this summer, so I gave a call to a stylist at Swivel , an app that connects those with textured hair to stylists who know what they’re doing. They sent a braider to my apartment where the install took place. To achieve medium knotless box braids, I needed three and a half packets of hair for my entire head, which is a good yield when it comes to braids. If they were smaller, we likely would have used the full package. I asked for the darkest shade, After Dusk, which is closer to a 1B, or off-black, and the color was more of a slate gray. As a person who has never feared going gray and embraces a silver tone when I can, this was fine, but if you are expecting a true off-black like Kanekelon has perfected, you won’t get that here. I also asked my stylist for curly ends and to possibly have a few curly pieces left out in a bohemian / goddess braid style. The curls were more wavy than curly, and she opted out of the left-out pieces after a few attempts, because the traditional way of curling those pieces by wrapping them around a curling rod and dipping them into hot water didn’t work. I later went in with my Beachwaver, however, and that worked much better, but I doubt I’ll be doing that on a regular basis.