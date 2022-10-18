Jonker is personally against the use of “temple hair” in India, where a lot of brands currently source their human hair. Thousands of Hindus go on pilgrimage every day, when they reach the holiest part of the temple and before entering, they shave their head. The temples store the hair in bundles from both men and women, and sell the hair to hair manufacturers via auction. It is assumed that these men and women are happy for the temples to do this because it allows the temples to offer those on pilgrimage free accommodation, education, medicine and food.