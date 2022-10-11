Skip navigation!
Beauty
Why Are We So Weird About Fake Hair?
Amanda Mitchell
21 hours ago
Beauty
I’m A Black Woman Who Wears Hair Extensions — But Is It Ever Ethical?
L'Oréal Blackett
21 hours ago
Beauty
Trying PRP For Hair Loss Changed How I Felt About My Curly Hair
Carly Danner
21 hours ago
Beauty
Wigs Aren’t Mandated Under Medicare, But I Want To Change That
Alison Lee
21 hours ago
Beauty
How Did Wigs Get So Good? Black Women Started Designing Them
Megan Decker
21 hours ago
Beauty
The Real Reason Why Men Are So Secretive About Hair Transplants
Katherine J. Igoe
21 hours ago
Style
The Best Wigs, Weaves & Hair Extensions, According To Industry Ex...
Fake hair is fun, but also a little mind-boggling. First of all, there is so much of it. When it comes to buying of any kind of fake hair (whether it’s b
by
Amanda Mitchell
