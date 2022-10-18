There are more options out there than ever before and we need more discussion. That’s why I dreamed up Mane Character. This week's article series is a love letter to all things hair, relating to wigs, weaves, extensions, and even hair transplants — all the ways we are trying to connect to our hair in our own way. I just want to take a little bit of the weirdness out of the ways we approach how we have (or don't have) hair — whatever allows you to feel the most comfortable in your own skin and live your life.