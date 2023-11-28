Visual experiences come with growing frustrations when, too often, the media shows white faces and thin bodies — leaning into the belief that straight hair, petite frames, and fair skin are superior and anything outside this confined style should conform. So what do you do if you don’t fall into these narrow categories? For a long time, there wasn’t an answer. With a rise in demands for proper representation on the Internet, the industry has been forced to question outdated systems and the people who designed said systems. How that is impacting haircare is that mega companies like Pinterest and Google have leaned into artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) to try to create a more inclusive online space in a bid to make the experience seamless and inclusive. It then begs the question: with more and more companies partnering with BIPOC leaders, are AI and AR on the route to becoming woke?