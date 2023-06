Getting rid of my hair felt like the first step in opting out of heteronormativity and the hyper-femininity I'd adopted to fit in. My voracious need to be desired by men had outweighed my desire to live authentically. It's something that I still struggle with, because the further I get from patriarchal beauty standards and masculine desire, the more I question the validity of my own beauty. I don't miss dating men; in fact, the only men in my life are either gay or relatives or both. But disconnecting from the heteronormative male gaze feels like a mammoth undertaking. It's more than just shaving my head and being in a relationship with a woman. It's a matter of unlearning a lifetime of behaviours and putting to bed all the stories that fuel the feminine romantic fantasy. Understanding comp het and the ways that I participate in it has allowed me to look back on my life and find threads of authentic behaviour amidst a tangle of ill-informed decisions that resulted in me chasing unavailable men that I didn't even really have feelings for.