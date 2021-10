Dark Academia To E-Girl: Which TikTok Subculture Should You Belong To?

For the most part, TikTok's subcultures are defined by their taste in music, cinema and literature. But it's the imagery — in particular sartorial choices and mainly hair and makeup — which creates a very specific and iconic identity, propelling them to viral status. Ahead, we enlisted industry makeup artist Zoë Moore and photographer Simone Steenberg to celebrate TikTok's most imaginative aesthetics through a series of creative yet wearable beauty looks. From e-girls to TikTok witches, which circle do you belong to?