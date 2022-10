I wish I could sit here and tell you to just come to terms with your hair loss and hair thinning. I wish I could tell you to embrace it. I wish I could tell you to say fuck it and shave it all off because none of this matters in the grand scheme of things. Hell, I wish I could just tell myself all of these things. I’m not quite there yet, though. I spent my entire childhood watching movies with princesses who had full, luscious locks and my teen years wishing I had the hair of models in magazines. If you’re like me, you spend so much time obsessing over your hair, and what you don’t have, and that’s not something that can be easily erased overnight by some body-positivity quote.