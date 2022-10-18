How Did Wigs Get So Good? Black Women Started Designing Them

Wig shoppers were forced to settle. "We are at the mercy of whatever [we] have access to," Kendle adds. With uninformed wig suppliers and retailers at the top, sourcing a good wig felt like a crapshoot. "You don't know if the photo you see on Amazon is actually going to be the wig you're going to receive," Kendle says, "and there's no support to help you. When you think of other kinds of retailers, like Rent The Runway or Warby Parker, you're getting support end to end. In the wig industry, that doesn't exist because we haven't been served correctly."