Fall 2022’s Top Hair Trends

Of course, your natural hair is gorgeous and doesn't need touched. But, should you want to try a new wig , we've some recs. We also have a shade of glossy noir brown that might inspire you to take your color a bit darker for the new season. Nothing is new — hair trends are cyclical, like fashion comebacks — just think of this as the hairstyle, cut, or color to pair with your new (vintage) chunky loafers