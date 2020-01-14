8 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Bantu Knots This Year

Between box braids, cornrows, twists, and beyond, the world of protective styles is truly limitless, and our Instagram feeds never fail to send us down a rabbit hole of style inspiration to choose from. We're not complaining (just ask our saved images), but it can be overwhelming to pick one look, execute it, and commit to it for a couple of weeks.
That's why we always keep reliable styles like Bantu knots in our back pockets. Not only is the knotted look a classic (literally — it dates back centuries), it's about as versatile as it gets. Whether your hair is extra long, on the shorter side, or if you're just kicking off your natural hair journey, twisting your hair into knots can help keep it protected and cut back on styling time. You can also remix the look and pair it with other styles like intricate feed-in braids, or use them as an accent on your week-old twist out.
Plus, when unraveled, Bantu knots transform into super-defined spiral curls that are a style all their own, making them the perfect multi-tasking look that keeps on giving. Browse through some of our favorite looks to get inspired, ahead.