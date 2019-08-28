"Feed-in braids are any braid or plait that has hair added to it for neatness and length," NYC-based hairstylist Koni Bennett says. The process is simple: a braid is, usually, started on your natural hair. Then, smaller pieces of braiding hair are added to the plait as you go. "Adding hair to your braids makes them fuller, prevents frizz, and adds length, depending on your style," Bennett says. The feed-in technique is used for most braided protective styles, like box braids and Senegalese twists, but we're partial to feed-in cornrows.