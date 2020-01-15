8 Easy Ways To Upgrade Your Bantu Knots This Year

That's why we always keep reliable styles like Bantu knots in our back pockets. Not only is the knotted look a classic (literally — it dates back centuries), it's about as versatile as it gets. Whether your hair is extra long, on the shorter side, or if you're just kicking off your natural hair journey, twisting your hair into knots can help keep it protected and cut back on styling time. You can also remix the look and pair it with other styles like intricate feed-in braids, or use them as an accent on your week-old twist out.