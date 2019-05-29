We go through phases with our natural hair: Sometimes we're lazy, and a topknot or puff is all we have the energy to do. Other times, we spend hours braiding and twisting our curls for perfect definition. Then, there are times we want to rock large spiral curls similar to the roller sets we wore as a kid.
Getting perfectly formed ringlets requires the help of tools — and we're not talking about the curling wand. You can use flexi rods to curl your hair without risking heat damage from hot tools. (Although if you need to dry fast, you can sit under a hood dryer, which is less harsh on the hair.) The bendable rods come in different sizes that you can select an alternate based on the results you're seeking: the thinner the rod, the tighter the curl.
The technique of applying the bendy rods can be slightly intimidating for newbies. So to help you avoid a wash-day fail, we rounded up some of our favorite flexi-rod tutorials that'll get you the curls you've been dying for.