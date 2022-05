I Got “Effortless” Bangs — But I Have A Few Regrets

My decision to get bangs might have come on a whim, but I was in for the long haul. Some dodgy DIY cuts later, I went back to having regular trims and trying on a few other fringe shapes for size. With the help of my hairdresser, Ben Jones of London's Massarella & Jones Salon, I tried a blockier, straighter look, which was actually one of my more complimented cuts. I felt it was a little too statement for me. We cut it much shorter and choppier in the middle (exactly like bottleneck bangs) to add longevity, since I'm prone to an at-home snip when necessary. After a bit of tweaking, we've learned that there's a balance between keeping it long enough to look lived-in, while maintaining an element of practicality.