The Biggest Hair Trend At The SAG Awards Is Super Wearable

On the red carpet, celebs have two options when it comes to their hair: They can wear it down and full of hairspray, or it's pulled up and slicked back. Now, there's nothing wrong with either style — we love the elegance of a high-and-tight topknot, and full-bodied curls are always in style. But this year on the SAG Awards red carpet , the hair trend du jour was a hybrid: the polished bun with piece-y bangs.